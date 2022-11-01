Tigers tumble to Hogs

Auburn’s Ja’Varrius Johnson (6) tries to evade an Arkansas defender during the Tigers’ game Saturday against the Razorbacks.

 AU Athletics

AUBURN, Ala. – Tank Bigsby brought the home crowd to its feet with a 41-yard touchdown run but Arkansas rushed for four touchdowns and scored on each of its four second-half possessions to beat the Tigers 41-27 Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

“They ran the ball well, played hard, did a good job. We’ve got to do a better job stopping the run. We had too many mistakes to win a football game. We’ve got to do a better job eliminating those, in coaching, playing and our preparation,” Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said. “We’re not good enough right now. We’ve got to be better. The key for us is to get back to work on Sunday.”

