AUBURN, Ala. – Tank Bigsby brought the home crowd to its feet with a 41-yard touchdown run but Arkansas rushed for four touchdowns and scored on each of its four second-half possessions to beat the Tigers 41-27 Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
“They ran the ball well, played hard, did a good job. We’ve got to do a better job stopping the run. We had too many mistakes to win a football game. We’ve got to do a better job eliminating those, in coaching, playing and our preparation,” Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said. “We’re not good enough right now. We’ve got to be better. The key for us is to get back to work on Sunday.”
Trailing 14-3 late in the second quarter after two KJ Jefferson touchdown runs, Auburn drove 93 yards in five plays, with Robby Ashford rushing for 34 yards on third-and-6, then passing to Bigsby for 14 yards. Bigsby raced 41 yards down the sideline for his seventh touchdown of the season to trim the Razorbacks’ lead to 14-10 with 3:43 left in the half.
Arkansas kicked a field goal to lead 17-10 but Auburn drove 52 yards in seven plays in 47 seconds, scoring on Anders Carlson’s 24-yard field goal with three seconds left to pull Auburn within four at 17-13 at the half.
Needing a touchdown to take the lead to start the second half, Auburn drove to the Razorbacks’ 28-yard line but a third-down sack and a blocked 52-yard field goal attempt ended the drive with no points.
“To have the ball, drive and nothing come out was tough,” team captain John Samuel Shenker said. “It’s got to be better overall, mentally and physically, on both sides.”
Arkansas (5-3, 2-3) capitalized on the momentum by scoring 21 unanswered points on three consecutive touchdown drives of 64, 94 and 84 yards, respectively.
“These guys truly care and they truly want to win and when you go out and your performance doesn’t speak to who this team is, that hurts a lot,” said Derick Hall, who recovered Zion Puckett’s forced fumble, recorded half a sack and made six tackles.
Jefferson’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Jason Haselwood gave the Razorbacks a 24-13 lead after the blocked kick. Two touchdown runs by Rashod Dubinion extended the advantage to 38-13 in the middle of the fourth quarter.
“When you’re playing a good team and they score, you’ve got to answer,” Harsin said.
Ashford threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Camden Brown in the fourth quarter. Ashford and Brown connected for another 50-yard completion to the Razorbacks’ 2-yard line in the final minute. The true freshman receiver led Auburn with four catches for 83 yards and a touchdown.
“He’s a baller,” Ashford said of Brown. “From the time he got on campus, he’s worked his tail off. It’s good to see that pay off for him because he’s such a hard worker and dedicated. You love playing with guys like that.”
Jarquez Hunter scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with four seconds left to account for the final score.
Ashford completed 24 of 33 passes for 285 yards and a touchdown while leading the Tigers with 87 rushing yards on 19 carries.
Raheim Sanders, the SEC’s leading rusher, gained 171 yards on 16 carries, including a 76-yarder after an Oscar Chapman punt pinned Arkansas at its 6-yard line.
Owen Pappoe and Colby Wooden led the Tigers with eight tackles apiece, with Pappoe adding 1.5 sacks while Wooden had a sack among his two tackles for loss.
Auburn (3-5, 1-4) plays at Mississippi State next Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.
“Just get back to work,” Wooden said. “There’s no trick. You’ve got to roll your sleeves up. You’ve got to go attack it. No team is going to feel sorry for you.”
