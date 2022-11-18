AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn senior captain Derick Hall has been named one of 20 semifinalists for the sixth annual Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year, the award's selection committee announced Wednesday.
Hall and the other semifinalists were selected for their leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field.
A three-year starter along the Auburn defensive line and the leader of the Tiger defense, the edge rusher has recorded 143 career tackles, 19.5 sacks and 28.5 tackles for loss.
Hall has earned SEC defensive lineman of the week honors four times during his career.
His work off the field is equally impressive and will make a lasting impact. Active in campus charity and service efforts, he jumps in wherever he can use his influence to help, whether it’s enlisting students to attend basketball games, providing water to those in need in his home state of Mississippi or donating turkeys, toys and Halloween candy to families in his hometown of Gulfport, Mississippi.
“That was a big thing for me just to have an opportunity to give back to my community,” Hall said. “I love my state, and I love where I’m from. I’ve been raised there my whole life, and it’s a place I hold near and dear to my heart because of how much they’ve done for me.
The award, presented by Albertsons and Tom Thumb, is the first college football honor to focus primarily on a player’s leadership, both on and off the field.
Leadership is a term synonymous with Jason Witten, who, in addition to becoming one of the best tight ends in the history of the sport, served as one of football’s most prominent role models during his 16-year pro career, winning the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 2012 and the Bart Starr Award.
The full list of semifinalists includes: Derick Hall (Auburn), Matthew Cindric (California), DeWayne Carter (Duke), Holton Ahlers (East Carolina), Dillon Gibbons (Florida State), Tailon Leitzsey (Illinois), Kaevon Merriweather (Iowa), Blake Corum (Michigan), Tanner Morgan (Minnesota), Austin Williams (Mississippi State), Xavier McDonald (Navy), Isaiah Moore (North Carolina State), Kamryn Babb (Ohio State), Brendon Evers (Oklahoma State), Alex Forsyth (Oregon), Sean Clifford (Penn State), Deslin Alexandre (Pittsburgh), Hendon Hooker (Tennessee), Sam Hartman (Wake Forest) and Edefuan Ulofoshio (Washington).
Three finalists will be named for the award on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The winner will be announced at the award ceremony in Frisco, Texas, on Feb. 23, 2023.
