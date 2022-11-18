Derick Hall

Auburn senior captain Derick Hall (29) has been named one of 20 semifinalists for the sixth annual Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year.

 Auburn Athletics

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn senior captain Derick Hall has been named one of 20 semifinalists for the sixth annual Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year, the award's selection committee announced Wednesday.

Hall and the other semifinalists were selected for their leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.