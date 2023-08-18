Major changes are already set to upend the college football landscape in 2024 — with possibly more on the way.
As of now, 10 Power Five schools will be changing conferences next summer, and California, Stanford, Oregon State, and Washington State still need to solidify a permanent home.
Meanwhile, the College Football Playoff will expand from four to 12 teams — but how those postseason participants will be chosen is increasingly uncertain.
After CFP expansion was approved in 2022, the new format called for the six highest-ranked conference champions and the six highest-ranked remaining teams to qualify for the playoffs. But key college sports leaders like SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey have been calling for changes in light of recent conference realignment.
The CFP has a meeting of conference commissioners scheduled for Aug. 30. Previously thought to be largely a formality, the gathering could now change the playoff’s governance structure, revenue distribution model and qualifying format, according to Yahoo Sports.
Given the uncertain future of the Pac-12, it wouldn’t be surprising if the SEC, Big Ten, ACC and Big 12 push for just five automatically qualifying conference champions and seven at-large spots that will be worth millions.
This season, conferences will earn $6 million for each playoff team they have.
