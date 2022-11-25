JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Less than 48 hours after the conclusion of his first season at the helm of Jacksonville State, head coach Rich Rodriguez was named a finalist for the Eddie Robinson FCS national coach of the year award.
On Monday, Stats Perform announced 16 FCS finalists for the 2022 Eddie Robinson Award, which is presented to the national coach of the year in college football’s Division I subdivision.
Named for legendary Grambling State coach Eddie Robinson, the award is in its 36th season, having been first presented in 1987. A national media panel will select the winner, who will be announced on Dec. 8 and honored at the FCS National Awards banquet on Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas — on the eve of the national championship game.
Rodriguez led the Gamecocks to a 9-2 record in his first season. Jax State rolled to a 5-0 record against conference foes in the inaugural season of ASUN football to earn the program’s 25th conference championship in its final season as an FCS institution.
Next season, Jax State transitions from the ASUN into Conference USA and the football bowl subdivision.
Under Rodriguez, the Gamecocks averaged 36 points per game and racked up more than 4,600 yards of total offense. On eight occasions this season, his Gamecocks earned ASUN weekly honors in all four phases from Offensive and Defensive Player of the Weeks to Freshman and Special Teams selections.
Only Incarnate Word’s G.J. Kinne (10) has more wins than Rodriguez this season as a first-year head coach in the FCS. Besides Rich Rod and Kinne, other finalists are:
Chris Hatcher, Samford (Southern)
Tre Lamb, Gardner-Webb (Big South)
Mike London, William & Mary (CAA)
Tom Matukewicz, Southeast Missouri (OVC)
Trei Oliver, North Carolina Central (MEAC)
Keith Patterson, Abilene Christian (WAC)
Deion Sanders, Jackson State (SWAC)
John Stiegelmeier, South Dakota State (MVFC)
Troy Taylor, Sacramento State (Big Sky)
Brent Vigen, Montana State (Big Sky)
Chris Villarrial, Saint Francis (Northeast)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.