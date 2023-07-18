TUSCALOOSA — The University of Alabama football team’s Fan Day will return on Saturday, Aug. 5 with a free open practice in Bryant-Denny Stadium from 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Following the open practice, a team autograph session will be held on the field exclusively for members of Yea Alabama, the official University of Alabama NIL entity established to cultivate and harness name, image and likeness opportunities for Alabama student-athletes.
Fans can join Yea Alabama to support Alabama student-athletes at www.yea-alabama.com. Monthly memberships start at $18, with subscribers gaining access to exclusive content and event invitations throughout the year.
Stadium entry begins at 1:30 p.m. through gates 13 and 24 for seating in the west side lower bowl (sections A-N). For security purposes, all items are subject to inspection as fans enter the stadium for both the practice and Fan Day activities.
Following practice, the Crimson Tide football team, coaching staff and head coach Nick Saban will be available for autographs on the field for approximately 45 minutes.
Field access for the autograph session will be granted to Yea Alabama members by showing an official digital Yea Alabama autograph session ticket that will be emailed in advance of the event.
Yea Alabama members are permitted to bring one child ages 12-and-under as their guest to the autograph session. All adults attending the autograph session will be required to present their official digital autograph session ticket.
In an effort to facilitate as many autographs in the time allotted, Yea Alabama members will be limited to one item per person for autographs, and no posed photographs will be permitted.
Water coolers will be available on the west concourse and several portable concession areas will be set up on the west 100 level concourse.
Fans are permitted to bring one empty, non-glass cup or bottle to the stadium.
The Authentic at Bryant-Denny Stadium will also be open for Fan Day. Access to the store will be available from the interior south concourse, adjacent to the south end zone field suite. The exterior Gate 34 south entrance to The Authentic will not be available.
The Authentic is a one-of-a-kind fan shop powered by Fanatics that features NIL merchandise, including customized Nike player jerseys, customized name and number T-shirts, headwear, official game-used memorabilia, on-demand digital trading cards from Topps and more.
Parking for Fan Day can be found in the West ten Hoor area of campus. There are two parking decks as well as surface lots that are available for your convenience. Parking for people with disabilities is available on a first come, first served basis in the Wallace Wade Lot.
Fans can go to RollTide.com for updates and other pertinent information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.