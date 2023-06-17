NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Belmont University announced Friday its class of 2023 for induction in the Belmont Athletic Hall of Fame.
Former student-athletes Jessica Bobbitt Doaks (2010), Jacob Buckman (2008), Mick Hedgepeth (2012), Liz Pollock Allen (2009) and Jason Warpool (2004) were unanimously selected by the Athletic Hall of Fame Committee.
The Trivett family was unanimously selected as recipient of the Chaney Memorial Award, while the 2007 Belmont men’s cross country team was chosen as Belmont’s latest Legendary Team.
The Hall of Fame and Chaney Award inductees will be honored at a dinner presented by Truist on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. in the Maddox Grand Atrium of the Curb Event Center.
Admission for the event is $25 per person. Interested parties can RSVP to reanna.rice@belmont.edu.
Hedgepeth ranks among the most accomplished inside players to don a Belmont uniform. Part of 96 victories, three conference championships, two NCAA Tournament teams and the program’s first NCAA Division I era postseason victory, the Crossville native was a two-time All-Atlantic Sun selection.
Still among program career leaders in points, rebounds, field goal percentage and blocked shots, Hedgepeth delivered 23 points and nine rebounds in the 2011 Atlantic Sun Championship en route to tournament most valuable player honors.
The 6-foot-9 forward was named 2011 National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year and represented Belmont University at the 2012 Men’s Final Four in New Orleans as a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award.
Hedgepeth has gone on to a distinguished coaching career, currently serving as head coach at Berry College in Rome, Georgia, where he was selected Southern Athletic Association Coach of the Year for the 2022-23 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.