TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. and Bryce Young were named semifinalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, the Walter Camp Football Foundation announced on Wednesday afternoon.

 The pair are part of a group of 20 semifinalists for the award. Alabama has had three Walter Camp Player of the Year winners in its history, including Derrick Henry (2015), Tua Tagovailoa (2018) and most recently DeVonta Smith (2020).

