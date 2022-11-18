TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. and Bryce Young were named semifinalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, the Walter Camp Football Foundation announced on Wednesday afternoon.
The pair are part of a group of 20 semifinalists for the award. Alabama has had three Walter Camp Player of the Year winners in its history, including Derrick Henry (2015), Tua Tagovailoa (2018) and most recently DeVonta Smith (2020).
The Walter Camp Player of the Year Award has been presented annually since 1967 by the Walter Camp Football Foundation to recognize the nation’s most outstanding player in college football. A list of five finalists for the 2022 edition of the award will be distributed on Wednesday, Nov. 30 with the winner announced live on ESPN’s Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Thursday, Dec. 8.
• One of the nation’s premiere defenders
• Leads the SEC and ranks ninth nationally with 14 tackles for loss (-60 yards)
• Second in the conference and tied for sixth in the country in sacks with eight (-43 yards)
• Totaled 42 tackles while adding a team-high 10 quarterback hurries, a blocked field goal and a pick-six
• One of the nation’s top passers who was a finalist for the Walter Camp in 2021
• The second-rated passer nationally with 90.3 grade from Pro Football Focus
• Ranks third in the SEC and 11th in the country among Power 5 arms for passing touchdowns with 22
• Totaled 2,443 yards on 192-of-305 passing with the 22 scores compared to four interceptions
• Added 37 rushes for 157 yards and three touchdowns on the ground
