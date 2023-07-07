TUSCALOOSA — Single-game tickets for select 2023 Alabama football home games will go on sale Monday, July 10 at 9 a.m.
Available tickets include the Crimson Tide’s Southeastern Conference matchup with Arkansas along with non-conference pairings against Middle Tennessee and Chattanooga.
Single-game ticket prices in upper deck sections are $25 for Middle Tennessee and Chattanooga while Arkansas is set at $80. The matchup with the Razorbacks will also serve as the university’s Homecoming.
The Texas, Ole Miss, Tennessee and LSU games are sold out of public inventory as are season tickets for the 2023 home slate.
The complete 2023 home slate is:
Sept. 2 – Middle Tennessee
Sept. 9 – Texas
Sept. 23 – Ole Miss (family weekend)
Oct. 14 – Arkansas (homecoming)
Oct. 21 – Tennessee
Nov. 4 – LSU (1973 National championship team reunion)
Nov. 18 – Chattanooga (senior day | Bama salute)
To purchase tickets, fans can log onto rolltide.com or call 205-348-BAMA (2262).Fans may also utilize SeatGeek, the authorized secondary marketplace, for game tickets. Buyers who purchase tickets from other sources do so at their own risk.
The Middle Tennessee game is set for 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network. ESPN will televise the Texas game at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.