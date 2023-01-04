Sugar Bowl celebration

From left, Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr., Bryce Young, head coach Nick Saban and Jordan Battle celebrate the Crimson Tide’s triumph over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve. It was the first meeting between the programs. On Monday, Young, Anderson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Brian Branch announced their decisions to enter the NFL Draft.

NEW ORLEANS – The No. 5/5/5 Alabama football team secured a 45-20 win over No. 9/11/9 Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Crimson Tide’s victory at the Caesars Superdome helped UA finish 11-2 on the season.

Alabama fell behind early with Kansas State gaining a 10-0 lead in the first 12 minutes. The Tide countered with 35 unanswered points to make it a 35-10 game before the Wildcats narrowed the gap on a field goal late in the third. Alabama then put the game well out of reach thanks to a touchdown to close out the third quarter and a field goal from Will Reichard early in the fourth.

