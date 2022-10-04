» Jahmyr Gibbs’ 206 total rushing yards was the most since Brian Robinson accounted for 204 yards vs. Cincinnati on Dec. 21, 2021 in the College Football Playoff semifinal

» The Crimson Tide’s 317 rushing yards against the Razorbacks marked the first time UA broke the 300-yard barrier since Dec. 21, 2021 when Alabama rushed for 301 yards in the College Football Playoff semifinal vs. Cincinnati

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.