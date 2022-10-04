» Jahmyr Gibbs’ 206 total rushing yards was the most since Brian Robinson accounted for 204 yards vs. Cincinnati on Dec. 21, 2021 in the College Football Playoff semifinal
» The Crimson Tide’s 317 rushing yards against the Razorbacks marked the first time UA broke the 300-yard barrier since Dec. 21, 2021 when Alabama rushed for 301 yards in the College Football Playoff semifinal vs. Cincinnati
» The Tide defense has now allowed 45 points in two road games this season while only allowing a total of 10 points in three home games
» Jalen Milroe entered the game in place of Bryce Young and led the Crimson Tide to touchdowns in each of his first two drives of the game, with the first coming on a three-yard run to collect his first career rushing touchdown and the second coming on an 18-yard pass for his second passing TD this season and third of his career
» DeMarcco Hellams’ fumble recovery in the second quarter marked the Tide’s first of the season
» Saturday’s attendance was 75,579 and is the largest crowd in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium history
