The University of Alabama men’s basketball team earned a No. 6 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament and will face the winner of No. 11 seeds Notre Dame and Rutgers on Friday in San Diego. The exact tipoff time and television designation will be announced later.
The Crimson Tide (19-13) earned the No. 6 seed in the West Region one year after garnering the No. 2 seed in last year’s NCAA Tournament. It is not only the first time earning consecutive tournament appearances in 15 years, dating back to 2005 and 2006, but the first time in 30 years earning back-to-back NCAA Tournament seeds of No. 6 or better (was a No. 4 seed in 1991 and No. 5 seed in 1992).
It marks the 22nd NCAA Tournament appearance in program history, with Alabama owning a record of 21-21 (.500). The Crimson Tide’s 2004 team is the only squad in program history to reach the Elite 8 while UA has appeared in the Sweet 16 eight times including a year ago.
UAB Blazers
UAB learned Sunday it will face Houston in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
The first-round game will be Friday at 8:20 p.m. in Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena. Friday’s game will be broadcast live on TNT. UAB’s No. 12 seeding is its highest since the Blazers made the Big Dance back in 2010-11.
UAB punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night in Frisco, Texas, defeating Louisiana Tech 82-73 for its sixth conference tournament title in program history.
The Blazers’ single-season record 27th victory of the year also secured their spot in their 16th NCAA Tournament in team history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.