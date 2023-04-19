LIVINGSTON — West Alabama softball pitchers Madison Wright of Douglas and Hannah Mynard both threw perfect games in a doubleheader sweep over Southeastern Baptist College on April 12.
Wright (18-7) threw her third perfect game of the season to claim the 16-0 shutout in game one. She is the only Tiger ever to throw more than one perfect game in a season. She retired all 15 batters and struck out six.
