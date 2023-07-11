The Southeastern Conference has announced the official student-athlete attendee listing for 2023 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days presented by Regions, to be held at the Nashville Grand Hyatt July 17-20.
SEC Network will once again bring the four-day event to a national audience. The event is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 17.
The predicted order of finish, overall SEC champion and preseason All-SEC Teams chosen by the media at 2023 SEC Media Days will be announced Friday morning, July 21, following the conclusion of the event.
Student-athletes attending from Alabama and Auburn are:
Alabama
JC Latham, OL, Junior
Kool-Aid McKinstry, DB, Junior
Dallas Turner, LB, Junior
Auburn
Luke Deal, TE, Senior
Elijah McAllister, LB, Senior
Kameron Stutts, OL, Senior
New Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze will also return to Media Days for the first time since his coaching tenure at Ole Miss ended in 2017.
