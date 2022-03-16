• Six SEC teams earned NCAA Tournament bids.
• Ten SEC teams received postseason bids with six in the NCAA Tournament and four in the NIT.
• SEC teams have earned 27 bids over the last four tournaments.
• The SEC is 73-43 (62.9 percent) in the NCAA Tournament since 2012.
• All 14 SEC teams have made at least one NCAA Tournament appearance in the last seven tournaments.
• Alabama, which earned a No. 6 seed, is making back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time in 15 years (2005 and 2006). It is the 22nd appearance in program history.
• Fourth-seeded Arkansas is making its 35th NCAA Tournament appearance and second straight. This is the sixth time in program history Arkansas has earned a No. 4 seed and the 13th time to be among the top-4 seeds since the NCAA began its current seeding process in 1979.
• Auburn received a No. 2 seed, the second-highest seed in school history (No. 1 in 1999). The Tigers are 17-10 (.630) all-time in NCAA Tournament games, including 5-2 under Bruce Pearl.
• Florida is a No. 3 seed in the NIT. This marks the Gators’ 11th all-time appearance in the NIT and first since 2016.
• Kentucky extended its national record for most NCAA Tournament appearances to 59, as the team was selected as the No. 2 seed in the East Region. Kentucky holds NCAA Tournament records for most games played (181) and most wins (129).
• LSU was selected for the NCAA Tournament for the third-straight event, as the Tigers were named a No. 6 seed in the Midwest Region. It is the 24th NCAA Tournament appearance for LSU.
• Mississippi State is a 3-seed in the NIT as it is making its 13th postseason appearance in the 2000s.
• The SEC’s automatic qualifier by virtue of winning the SEC Tournament, Tennessee is making its 24th NCAA Tournament appearance and fourth straight.
• Texas A&M was selected as a No. 1 seed in the NIT. The Aggies are making their eighth appearance all-time in the NIT and first since 2015.
• Vanderbilt’s appearance in the NIT marks its 28th postseason berth and 13th in the NIT. The Commodores are in the postseason for the first time since 2017.
