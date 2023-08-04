The Marshall County Bama Club welcomes Alabama softball coach Patrick Murphy to a Tuesday, Aug. 29 event at Majestic Venue in Albertville.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the event will feature dinner, a silent auction and door prizes. The club will also draw for the two winners of its football ticket raffle.
During the 2023 season, Murphy earned his 1,200th win as head coach of the Crimson Tide. He became the ninth head coach in NCAA history to earn 1,200 wins at one Division I program and is the only coach with over 1,000 wins entirely at an SEC institution.
Murphy is 1,273-353 (.778) at Alabama.
The veteran coach guided the Crimson Tide to its 14th trip to the Women’s College World Series in 2023. UA has more appearances than any other SEC team.
Murphy steered the Tide to a national title in 2012, the first NCAA softball crown for any SEC school.
For more information about the event, contact John C. Gullahorn at jgullahorn@gullahornhare.com.
Football ticket raffle
The Marshall County Bama Club has two sets of two tickets to each of the Alabama football team’s seven home games in the 2023 season, along with a parking pass. The Crimson Tide’s home games are Middle Tennessee, Texas, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Tennessee, LSU and Chattanooga.
All money raised will be used for local events to help students apply for admission and scholarships, or to fund scholarships that will benefit students from Marshall County.
The cost of each raffle ticket is $100, and a person doesn’t have to be present to win. To buy tickets, contact one of the following:
Jeanne Rains, jwrains@albertk12.org
Roy Rollings, roy@gatewaycpas.net
Noah Campbell, noah.campbell@wilkstire.com
Glenyce Yarbrough, gyarbrough@charter.net
Jody Chorba, jody@chorbacontracting.com
