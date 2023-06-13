BOAZ – As star outfielder Carter Frederick’s career as a Snead State Parson ended this spring, the 2023 accolades continue to mount.
On Monday, June 12, the NJCAA officials announced Frederick had been selected to the NJCAA Division I All-American first team.
“At the beginning of this season, I set a few individual goals for myself, and being an All-American was one of those, because I felt like I could really play at that level,” Frederick said. “I’m thankful for the honor. It’s awesome to see that and prove myself right and see all of the hours of work I’ve put in pay off.
“None of this would be possible without the support system I have that includes [Parsons head coach Casey Underwood], my family, my Snead State family and, of course, my teammates,” he added. “Coach Underwood is one of the best coaches and people I’ve been able to play for, and his connections have allowed me to meet so many people like him and surround myself with those people.”
Frederick, of Chelsea, posted a NJCAA regular season best .493 batting average, which marked a new Snead State record. He also recorded 13 home runs, 49 RBIs and 55 runs in 193 plate appearances. Among his 75 total hits, 22 were doubles and three were triples. He also tallied seven stolen bases. His on-base percentage was .596 and his slugging percentage was .934.
Including the postseason, Frederick finished his sophomore campaign with a batting average of .463 – fifth best in the nation.
In addition to being named an All-American, Frederick was selected the 2023 ACCC-North Baseball Player of the Year and was an ACCC Athlete of the Week earlier this season.
Frederick helped lead the Parsons to a 34-25 overall record in 2023 and a third-place finish in the ACCC Baseball Championship Tournament.
In 2022, Frederick was a starter that played an integral role during the Parsons’ historic run to an ACCC Championship and JUCO World Series berth at Grand Junction, Colorado.
“It’s been an honor to have a guy like Carter, who possess tremendous character and leadership qualities, be a part of this program for the last two years,” Underwood said. “He’s an All-American on and off the field … His work ethic is second to none, and that’s really what has allowed him to be successful.
“He’s easily the best player to come through our program and put on a Parsons jersey since I’ve been at Snead State.”
Not only is Frederick a talented baseball player, but he has also excelled as a student and volunteer in the community.
This spring, Frederick earned his associate degree in science for general education with a 3.1 GPA. At graduation, he was awarded the Civitan Award, which is given annually to the “Best All-Around Student” of the entire graduating class of Snead State Community College. The award is decided by a vote of the faculty.
Outside the classroom, Frederick was active as a volunteer for the Miracle League at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville. The Miracle League is a recreational sports program that “removes the barriers that keep children with mental and physical disabilities off the baseball field and lets them experience the joy of America’s favorite pastime.”
Frederick said he’ll always cherish the memories made as a Parson and the closeness he’s felt with his teammates this past season, but he’s excited for the next chapter of his baseball career.
“I want to play the highest level of baseball that I can,” Frederick said. “Where exactly that will be, I’m not exactly sure yet, but that is my goal and I’m going to work as hard as I can to make it a reality.”
