The end of July will be a busy time for Snead State and area volleyball teams, with the Parsons set to host a number of camps that will benefit area players and coaches, from as young as third grade, all the way through the college ranks.
The Parsons are set to host a team camp on July 25, which will feature many of Sand Mountain’s top teams competing in a one-day showcase in front of college coaches.
The next day, the Parsons are set to host a prospect camp, where players interested in playing volleyball at the junior college level are put through a series of tests and drills.
Then on July 27, the team will be holding an individual skills camp for young volleyball players entering grades 3rd through 9th. For new Head Coach Cristie Brothers, the camps are a way to give back to the area, while also helping ensure the growth and future of the game in the local area.
“Our first camp on July 25 is actually a team camp,” Brothers noted. “It’s an opportunity for varsity teams to come in and play against each other and it’s kind of a showcase for their programs too. It’s a good opportunity for us to do some recruiting, because it’s very difficult to see high school players play during the season because our college season runs at the same time, so it gives us a chance to see some players from the local area in our gym.
“Our individual camp is a skills camp geared towards 3rd through 9th graders. It’s an outreach to be able to improve the level of volleyball in our area, because as a junior college, players aren’t going to come from very far away to attend so it’s very important for us to have good players in our area.”
In addition to those camps for teams and players, Brothers has also established an upcoming coaches clinic for high school and college coaches from around the area to come and learn from some of the top volleyball minds in Alabama.
Brothers said that she frequently attended events like this while she was the head coach at Geraldine, and felt the need to bring something like that locally.
“It’s a first-time event for Snead State,” Brothers said of the coaching clinic. “We have coaches coming from great programs in college and high school. It’s an opportunity for our area coaches to come in and learn from some of Alabama’s best. As I began as a high school coach, I attended every coaching clinic I could find to get more information, and spent a lot of time going to the University of Alabama when Judy Green was the coach there. She hosted a yearly clinic and I went every time I had the opportunity to go.
“As I’ve matured, it seems there are less of those opportunities in our area. I recently went to Nashville, but there’s nothing in our area for coaches for education, so I felt if I could draw in some experienced coaches, that would be a draw for our area to get coaches to come in and learn.”
For more information on any of these camps, please contact Coach Brothers at 256-641-3082 or by email at cristie.brothers@snead.edu.
