JACKSONVILLE - The Jacksonville State football team held its first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday morning on the turf of Burgess-Snow Field, taking another step in its preparations for the 2023 season.
The Gamecocks practiced on the turf for the first time since camp began on July 26, and head coach Rich Rodriguez saw things progress after a slower start than he’d liked to have seen.
“I thought we didn’t quite move around as quickly as we needed to,” Rodriguez said. “It was a little warmer out on the turf — probably about 10-15 degrees hotter — and that may have had something to do with it.”
Once the practice moved toward the live scrimmage portion, where Rodriguez and his staff had planned to get in about 80 plays before the end of the workout, he acknowledged that it achieved what he wanted. He and his staff will now turn to evaluation.
“We got some good film in now and can evaluate it a little bit,” he added.
“We have a lot of young guys that we are going to count on that have to get a whole lot better, but I’m not panicking right now. We have three weeks to get better, so we will see how much improvement we make in a week.”
Big plays were made on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, and redshirt senior and veteran quarterback Zion Webb praised the preparation and execution for the Gamecock offense for most of the practice.
“I thought we looked pretty good, but there are still areas where we can get better,” Webb said. “For the most part, I think we moved the ball well, everybody understood what they had to do and we got the job done.”
Webb attributed a year in Rodriguez’s offensive system to making things slow down for him and his offensive teammates. The familiarity that comes with the year of experience has not only helped Webb improve but he says has helped him make those around him better.
“It is much slower for me (this year),” Webb said. “Just me understanding the game, understanding the offense and knowing where I have to go with the ball give me a lot of confidence. And I can tell the other guys and help them understand where they have to be and help the team out.”
The Gamecocks will kick off their first season in Conference USA and Football’s Bowl Subdivision in three weeks, and Rodriguez emphasized how critical the next week would be in preparations for the season.
“Two weeks out (from the first game) is when you really start getting ready, so we have one more week to really concentrate on ourselves, try to fix our issues and then go from there,” Rodriguez added.
Jax State will open its season on Saturday, Aug. 26 at home against UTEP, which will also be the Gamecocks’ first conference game in Conference USA.
It will be the first of six home games in 2023 and will be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network with kickoff scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
For season and single-game tickets, visit JaxStateSports.com/Tickets or call the JSU Athletics Ticket Office at 256-782-8499.
