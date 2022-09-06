BIRMINGHAM — Alabama center Darrian Dalcourt was selected as the SEC’s Offensive Lineman of the Week, the league office announced Monday. The honor is Dalcourt’s first of his UA career.
Dalcourt helped the Tide post a 55-0 season-opening win over Utah State, with the 55 points being the most scored in a season opener in the Nick Saban-era. He directed an offensive front that controlled the line of scrimmage as the Tide accounted for 559 total yards.
