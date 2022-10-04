JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Jacksonville State dug itself an early hole with costly mistakes against preseason ASUN Conference favorite and perennial FCS power Kennesaw State.
Jax State committed four first-half turnovers - and five total - and fell behind by double digits to the Owls in the conference opener for both teams before a raucous crowd of 19,654 at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium.
But the Gamecocks (5-1, 1-0 in the ASUN) persevered and prevailed 35-28 in overtime, the winning score coming on receiver Sterling Galban’s acrobatic, diving 11-yard touchdown catch from Zion Webb. Jax State’s defense then delivered the knockout blow when Jackson Luttrell sacked KSU quarterback Jonathan Murphy for a loss and J-Rock Swain fell on Murphy’s fumble to seal the win, setting off a wild on-field celebration.
“I don’t know that I’ve ever had that many turnovers and won,” Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez said as he savored a ceremonial victory cigar. “But our guys kept playing hard. They played with a lot of heart and it was meaningful to them.
“The crowd was fantastic, the weather was super. It was a great day to be a Jacksonville State Gamecock.”
JSU’s first victory in four tries against Kennesaw State didn’t come easy.
The Gamecocks stormed out of the locker room after halftime and scored 18 straight points to build a 28-21 lead entering the fourth quarter. Jax State’s defense held the Owls without a first down in the third quarter while the offense got a 1-yard touchdown run from Anwar Lewis, a 21-yard field goal by Alen Karajic and a 42-yard touchdown toss from Webb to Keishoen Jarrett, followed by a two-point conversion.
Kennesaw State drew even late in the fourth following Jax State’s second muffed punt of the afternoon. Murphy ran for his third touchdown and Nathan Robertson’s PAT made it 3:14 with remaining.
Robertson had a chance to send the Owls home as winners with a 45-yard field goal attempt at the end of regulation, but his kick sailed wide right to force overtime.
Kennesaw State (1-3, 0-1) converted two Jax State turnovers into touchdowns and built a 21-10 lead at halftime.
The Owls knocked the football loose from Webb on the game’s first play and recovered at JSU’s 43. Kennesaw State found the end zone first in five plays, as Murphy pushed in from the 1 and Robertson added the extra point for a 7-0 lead just three minutes into the game.
Jax State avoided falling further behind after turning it over again on its second series. Swain forced an Owls fumble and Jeremiah Harris pounced on it to set up the Gamecocks’ first points.
Karajic finished off the ensuing drive with a 45-yard field goal as JSU drew to within 7-3.
Jacksonville State took its first lead thanks to a special teams score.
Cole Fuller blocked a Kennesaw State punt late in the first quarter and Amon Scarbrough scooped it up in stride and raced 11 yards to the end zone. Karajic’s extra point put Jax State in front 10-7 at the 3:24 mark in the first - the last time the Gamecocks led until late in the third quarter.
Kennesaw State scored two touchdowns in a span of 4½ minutes to build an 11-point lead at the half.
Murphy scored on a 2-yard run midway through the second quarter and a muffed JSU punt - the first of two special team turnovers by the Gamecocks - set up a Preston Daniels 8-yard touchdown run with 1:53 remaining before intermission.
“It was almost as if we were pressing or trying too hard,” Rodriguez said. “You can see on the sideline that they were just pressing a little bit. I didn’t want them to think we were out of the game.”
The Gamecocks have their first open date of the season next week. Next up for Jax State is a neutral site matchup against ASUN rival North Alabama on Saturday, October 15, at Toyota Field in Madison.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. and tickets are still available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.