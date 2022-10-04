JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Jacksonville State dug itself an early hole with costly mistakes against preseason ASUN Conference favorite and perennial FCS power Kennesaw State.

Jax State committed four first-half turnovers - and five total - and fell behind by double digits to the Owls in the conference opener for both teams before a raucous crowd of 19,654 at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium.

