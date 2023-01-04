• SEC Player of the Week – LSU guard Trae Hannibal, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound senior from Elliott, S.C., came off the bench against Arkansas for 19 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field with one 3-pointer, six boards, and two assists. Hannibal’s layup with 32 seconds left in the game gave LSU a 58-55 advantage that it would not give up.
• SEC Freshman of the Week – Alabama forward Brandon Miller, a 6-foot-9, 200-pound freshman from Antioch, Tenn., had 19 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists in a win at No. 21 Mississippi State. It marked Miller’s second straight double-double and his third of the season.
• SEC teams tipped off the 91st year of league play on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
• Eight teams are receiving mention in the Jan. 2 Associated Press Top 25 highlighted by Alabama (7th), Tennessee (8th), Arkansas (13th), Missouri (20th), and Auburn (20th). LSU, Mississippi State, and Kentucky are among the teams receiving votes.
• Two teams rank in the Top 10 of the NCAA’s NET rankings (t-1st nationally), three are in the Top 20 (t-2nd nationally), and seven are in the Top 50 (2nd nationally).
• Five SEC teams are rated among the top 15 defensive teams in the nation according to KenPom: Tennessee 1st, Arkansas 5th, Mississippi State 6th, Auburn 11th, and Alabama 15th.
• Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe recorded his 1,000th career rebound on Dec. 28 at LSU. He now has eclipsed the 1,000 career point and rebound marks.
• Four SEC coaches rank among the winningest active coaches in the nation: John Calipari (4th with 777 wins), Rick Barnes (6th with 765 wins), Bruce Pearl (15th with 625 wins) and Kermit Davis (29th with 475 wins).
• Alabama became the first team since the 1965-66 season to beat two teams ranked No. 1 (North Carolina on Nov. 27 and Houston on Dec. 10) before New Year’s Day.
• Tennessee has won four straight games against Associated Press Top five opponents.
• The SEC, ACC, and ESPN announced on Nov. 28 the formation of the SEC/ACC Challenge for men’s and women’s basketball, which will begin as part of the 2023-24 season.
• Kentucky was the favorite to win the 2023 SEC championship in a preseason poll of media from around the league and nation. Arkansas was picked to finish second and is followed by Tennessee, Auburn and Alabama. UK’s Oscar Tshiebwe was selected by the media as the preseason player of the year.
• The SEC has had 27 NCAA Tournament selections over the last three tournaments.
• 14 of 14 SEC teams have made at least one NCAA Tournament appearance in the last seven tournaments.
• The SEC has had at least one team advance to the Sweet 16 in 31 of the last 32 tournaments.
• Nine different SEC teams have advanced to the Sweet 16 in the last five NCAA Tournaments. All 14 SEC members have advanced to the Sweet 16 since 1996.
