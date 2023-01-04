• SEC Player of the Week – LSU guard Trae Hannibal, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound senior from Elliott, S.C., came off the bench against Arkansas for 19 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field with one 3-pointer, six boards, and two assists. Hannibal’s layup with 32 seconds left in the game gave LSU a 58-55 advantage that it would not give up.

• SEC Freshman of the Week – Alabama forward Brandon Miller, a 6-foot-9, 200-pound freshman from Antioch, Tenn., had 19 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists in a win at No. 21 Mississippi State. It marked Miller’s second straight double-double and his third of the season.

