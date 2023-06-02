DALLAS — Conference USA has announced its broadcast schedule for the 2023 football season, and at least six of Jacksonville State’s eight conference matchups have already been picked up for national television.
In their first season in College Football’s Bowl Subdivision and inaugural season in C-USA, the Gamecocks will play two games on CBS Sports Network and four-straight games on ESPNU.
Two games have been assigned to ESPN+, with the remaining games designated to be aired on an ESPN platform that will be determined later.
All games designated as ESPN platform are subject to the 12-day selection window and all kick times are subject to change based upon television placement. Those not selected by one of the linear networks will air on ESPN+ or ESPN3. Additional Conference USA football broadcast exposures will be released as soon as they are finalized.
Jax State will open the season and its C-USA era on CBS Sports Network on Aug. 26. The week zero matchup against UTEP at Burgess-Snow Field will kick off at 4:30 p.m. The nationally televised contest with the Miners will kick start the Gamecocks’ first FBS season, and a program high for games on a national television network.
Jax State’s Sept. 2 home game against East Tennessee State and its Sept. 9 road game at Coastal Carolina will air on ESPN+, with the next contest — at home against Eastern Michigan on Sept. 23 — being tagged for one of the ESPN platforms and subject to the 12-day selection window.
The Gamecocks will begin their stretch of five-straight midweek games on Sept. 28, and all five have already been selected by a linear network. Jax State will play four consecutive games on ESPNU, starting with road matchups at Sam Houston on Sept. 28 and Middle Tennessee on Oct. 4. Both of those games will kick off at 7 p.m.
Back-to-back Tuesday night home games against Liberty on Oct. 10 and Western Kentucky on Oct. 17 will also air on ESPNU and will both kick off at 6:30 pm. The Gamecocks’ final midweek game at FIU on Oct. 25 will kick off at 6 p.m. and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
Networks for the three remaining games on the schedule will be assigned at a later date.
