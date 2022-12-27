No. 5 Alabama and No. 9 Kansas State will meet for the first time in the history of the two programs in the 2022 Sugar Bowl scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
ESPN will televise the matchup. Fans can listen to the game at 92.7 FM or on SiriusXM/SXM app at channel 158 or channels 190/961.
The Crimson Tide (10-2) has squared off with eight of the current 10 programs that make up the Big 12, missing only Kansas and the Wildcats (10-3). In 27 games against Big 12 opponents, the Tide holds an 11-14-2 record.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban has never faced the Wildcats during his career and holds a 5-2 overall record against Big 12 opponents, including a 4-1 mark at UA. Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman has not faced Alabama during his head coaching career.
Kansas State upset No. 3 TCU 31-28 in overtime to win the Big 12 Conference championship game.
2022 PERMANENT CAPTAINS: The Crimson Tide selected the 2022 permanent team captains at Alabama’s annual postseason banquet on Dec. 4. The group of three consisted of Will Anderson Jr., Jordan Battle and Bryce Young. Anderson Jr. and Young were selected as permanent team captains for a second straight season, making them the sixth and seventh players to be named twice under head coach Nick Saban. The pair joins DeVonta Smith (2019-20), Dont’a Hightower (2010-11), Mark Barron (2010-11), Rashad Johnson (2007-08) and Antoine Caldwell (2007-08) as the only two-time honorees since Saban’s arrival.
ALABAMA’S ALL-AMERICANS: Alabama had six total players earn All-America honors from one of the five major outlets (AFCA, Associated Press, FWAA, The Sporting News, Walter Camp). Will Anderson Jr. was named a first-team honoree by all five organizations to become the Crimson Tide’s 41st unanimous All-America selection and the 26th under Saban. Saban’s 26 in Tuscaloosa alone tops the historical totals of all but five programs — Ohio State (37), Oklahoma (35), Notre Dame (34), USC (29) and Michigan (28). In addition to Anderson Jr., Jordan Battle, Brian Branch, Jahmyr Gibbs, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Byron Young all earned second-team recognition from at least one of the five major outlets.
NCAA RECORD FOR 10-WIN SEASONS: Alabama’s Iron Bowl victory against Auburn on Nov. 26 was the Crimson Tide’s 10th of the 2022 campaign. The win over the Tigers secured the Tide’s 15th consecutive 10-win season, setting the NCAA record for the most 10-win seasons in a row. It broke Alabama’s tie with Florida State and head coach Bobby Bowden for the longest such record in college football history. In the Tide’s previous 10-plus win seasons, UA finished with a 12-2 record in 2008 and 2014; 14-0 in 2009; 10-3 in 2010; 12-1 in 2011; 13-1 in 2012 and 2017; 11-2 in 2013 and 2019; 14-1 in 2015, 2016 and 2018; and 13-0 in 2020.
SUGAR BOWLING: Alabama’s matchup with Kansas State will be the Crimson Tide’s 17th in the Sugar Bowl. The 17 appearances are the most by UA in any bowl and eight better than the Cotton, which holds second place at nine. Alabama owns a 9-7 all-time mark in the Sugar Bowl, with the most recent contest coming in the 2017 College Football Playoff Semifinal against Clemson on Jan. 1, 2018. That pairing finished in favor of the Crimson Tide, 24-6, on the way to the program’s eventual 17th national championship.
DOME SWEET DOME: The Crimson Tide is 33-8-1 (.798) all-time in domed stadiums. Under Saban, Alabama owns a 25-5 (.833) record in domes, including a 24-2 (.889) mark since 2009.
EARLY BIRD GETS THE WIN: Since Saban’s arrival in 2007, Alabama has played in 25 games that kicked off at 11:30 a.m. or earlier. The Crimson Tide is a perfect 25-0 in those matchups, including a 2-0 mark this season. Alabama first secured a 20-19 win at then-No. 22 Texas on Sept. 10 before defeating Austin Peay, 34-0, on Nov. 19 in the Tide’s final non-conference matchup of the regular season.
