No. 5 Alabama and No. 9 Kansas State will meet for the first time in the history of the two programs in the 2022 Sugar Bowl scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

ESPN will televise the matchup. Fans can listen to the game at 92.7 FM or on SiriusXM/SXM app at channel 158 or channels 190/961.

