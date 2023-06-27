BIRMINGHAM — Seventy-seven University of West Alabama student-athletes earned a spot on the 2023 Gulf South Conference Spring Sports Honor Roll, while baseball player Michael Rich, softball player Madison Wright of Douglas and women’s track and field athlete Annaya Chelcy earned spots on the GSC 2023 Spring Sports All-Academic Team.
A left-handed pitcher, Wright earned a 3.26 in physical education on her way to All-GSC, All-GSC Tournament and All-Region honors.
In 38 appearances, including 36 starts, Wright put together a 25-9 record with a 2.28 earned run average while striking out 206 in 211.2 innings pitched. She recorded three perfect games and seven shutouts, becoming the first pitcher in Tiger history to throw more than one perfect game in a season.
Every member of the West Alabama softball and men’s tennis teams earned a spot on the GSC Honor Roll. Thirteen of 14 members of the women’s track and field team, along with 28 baseball players, earned an Honor Roll spot.
To achieve honor roll status, a student-athlete must have a grade-point average of 3.00 or better and have competed in outside competition at the time the award was announced.
In order to be named to the GSC All-Academic team, nominees must have a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or better their entire academic career at their institution and may not be a freshmen or first-term transfer. The student-athlete must also be a significant contributor to the team. Other factors include leadership, community service and extracurricular activities.
Institutions are not allowed to vote for their own student-athletes. The number of student-athletes selected in each sport is determined by the number of positions normally involved in the playing of that sport. Ties are not broken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.