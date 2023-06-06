The Marshall County Auburn Club presented scholarships to 12 local students who will be attending Auburn University beginning with the 2023-24 school term.
“On behalf of the Marshall County Auburn Club, we would like to congratulate this year’s recipients of our annual scholarships. War Eagle!” said Bradley Wisener, club president.
The 2023 winners are:
Caitlin A. Martin, Guntersville, Guntersville/Marshall County Endowment
Bobby Ross Harrell, Guntersville, Guntersville/Marshall County Endowment
Ada G. Davis, Boaz, Marshall County Annual Scholarship
Troy M. Law, Arab, Marshall County Annual Scholarship
Samuel J. Morton, Albertville, Marshall County Annual Scholarship
Brandon R. James, Albertville, Marshall County Annual Scholarship
Jansen F. Rogers, Douglas, Marshall County Annual Scholarship
Riley C. Thomas, Guntersville, Marshall County Annual Scholarship
Chandler R. McHugh, Westbrook Christian, Marshall County Transfer Scholarship
Austin Stewart, Albertville, Marshall County Transfer Scholarship
Brylee J. Hill, Guntersville, Marshall County Whitaker Scholarship
Joelene A. Burrows, DAR, Marshall County Endowed Scholarship
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.