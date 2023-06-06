The Marshall County Auburn Club presented scholarships to 12 local students who will be attending Auburn University beginning with the 2023-24 school term.

“On behalf of the Marshall County Auburn Club, we would like to congratulate this year’s recipients of our annual scholarships. War Eagle!” said Bradley Wisener, club president.

The 2023 winners are:

Caitlin A. Martin, Guntersville, Guntersville/Marshall County Endowment

Bobby Ross Harrell, Guntersville, Guntersville/Marshall County Endowment

Ada G. Davis, Boaz, Marshall County Annual Scholarship

Troy M. Law, Arab, Marshall County Annual Scholarship

Samuel J. Morton, Albertville, Marshall County Annual Scholarship

Brandon R. James, Albertville, Marshall County Annual Scholarship

Jansen F. Rogers, Douglas, Marshall County Annual Scholarship

Riley C. Thomas, Guntersville, Marshall County Annual Scholarship

Chandler R. McHugh, Westbrook Christian, Marshall County Transfer Scholarship

Austin Stewart, Albertville, Marshall County Transfer Scholarship

Brylee J. Hill, Guntersville, Marshall County Whitaker Scholarship

Joelene A. Burrows, DAR, Marshall County Endowed Scholarship

