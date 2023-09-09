TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – As the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide ready for war against No. 11 Texas on Saturday, it will be the first time in more than 120 years that the Longhorns have been welcomed to town.
The last time Alabama and Texas squared off in Tuscaloosa, it was 1902, Theodore Roosevelt was president of the United States, and the land speed record was a mind-blowing 76 mph. Alabama lost the game.
Texas leads the series all-time 7-2-1 against the Tide. Alabama has won the previous two meetings, including last year’s contest in Austin when the Tide escaped with a 20-19 victory.
In the 2023 edition, Alabama (1-0) enters the matchup coming off a season-opening 56-7 win over Middle Tennessee State. Quarterback Jalen Milroe became the first in program history to pass for three touchdowns and rush for two more in the same game. He tallied 242 total offensive yards, including 194 yards on 13-of-18 passing.
As a team, the Tide outgained the Blue Raiders 431-211, and forced 2 MTSU turnovers. Meanwhile, Alabama committed zero turnovers. Defensively, true freshman Caleb Downs led the Tide with 8 total tackles.
“I think that games like this are something that players certainly look forward to,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said of the Tide’s win over MTSU on Monday.
“It’s great that Jalen (Milroe) got recognized as the SEC Offensive Player of the Week and Caleb (Downs) the Freshman of the Week. But both of those players who played well and obviously got recognized for it, also have to continue to look at the things that they did well and build on those things. And hopefully, that confidence helps them in the future. But also stay focused on doing the things that they need to do to improve in terms of their consistency in performance and execution. I don’t think there’s anybody on our team who doesn’t have something that they can actually improve on relative to their performance last week.
“Texas, I think everybody knows (Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian) is a really good coach,” he continued. “They’ve got a really good team. They’ve got a veteran team returning, with 10 starters on offense, six on defense. Really good skill players on offense. Really good quarterback who can throw the ball effectively.
“They make a lot of explosive plays. Worthy’s an outstanding receiver. They’ve got good running backs. They’ve got a really good tight end. They’re very good on defense. They play really good up front. They’re physical. They played extremely well in the first game. And they were excellent on special teams. So, this is a really good team all the way around, and it’s going to be an opportunity for our team to sort of, you know, where are we as a team? Where are you as a player?
“You’re going to play against a really good player and that usually says, where am I as a player? This is going to be a good barometer for us to find out where are we as a team.
“We’re going to focus on doing a great job of trying to get our guys to prepare to play a great game and do a good job in terms of execution. I know it will be an exciting game from a fan’s perspective, and we love that atmosphere and environment that they create. But I think one of the things that’s really important for players is can you stay focused on what you need to do and not get affected by a lot of the external factors.”
The Longhorns (1-0) are coming off a solid 37-10 victory over Rice. Texas racked up 458 total yards against the Owls, while the defense only allowed 176 yards (only 27 rushing yards) and recorded three takeaways.
Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9, at 6 p.m. inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN. Alabama enters the game as a 7-point favorite, according to oddsmakers. However, the ESPN Analytics Matchup Predictor heavily favors the Tide (80.9%).
