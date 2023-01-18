AUBURN, Ala. – Jaylin Williams scored a season-high 21 points to lead No. 21 Auburn to a 69-63 victory over Mississippi State Saturday, the Tigers’ 28th consecutive win at Neville Arena.

“Jaylin Williams, one of the best games I’ve ever seen him play,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said.

