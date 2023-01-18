AUBURN, Ala. – Jaylin Williams scored a season-high 21 points to lead No. 21 Auburn to a 69-63 victory over Mississippi State Saturday, the Tigers’ 28th consecutive win at Neville Arena.
“Jaylin Williams, one of the best games I’ve ever seen him play,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said.
“It was as hard and as physical as I’ve ever seen him play. If you want to give anybody credit for winning that game, give it to Jaylin Williams.”
Williams started hot, making his first four shots including a trio of 3-pointers to stake Auburn to a 13-6 lead.
“My teammates trusted me. They’re always telling me to shoot the ball,” said Williams, who made 5 of 7 3-pointers.
Allen Flanigan added a pair of 3-pointers in the half, beating the buzzer to give Auburn a 30-22 halftime lead.
Starting in place of Chris Moore, who missed the game with a shoulder injury, Flanigan scored 10 points and tied Williams for the team lead with seven rebounds.
The senior southpaws scored 23 of Auburn’s 30 first-half points, combining to make 9 of 13 shots and 5 of 8 3-pointers.
Auburn made 11 of 25 3-pointers, a 44-percent clip, while the Bulldogs misfired on all 18 of their 3-point attempts.
Auburn (14-3, 4-1) hits the road for its next two games beginning Wednesday at LSU at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.