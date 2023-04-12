JACKSONVILLE — The Jax State football team will wrap up its spring practice schedule on Thursday with its annual spring game under the lights at Burgess-Snow Field.
The final scrimmage of spring will start at 6 on Thursday and will last about an hour. Admission is free, and the Marching Southerners and Jax State cheerleaders will be in attendance and performing from the stands.
Fans in attendance will notice the progress being made on the Gamecocks’ new field house. The former field house parking lot is closed and is a staging area for the construction crews, and the entrance beside the old field house will not be accessible during construction.
JSU asks fans to pardon its progress and appreciates their patience and understanding as the university works hard to upgrade the facilities that will be used every day by Gamecock student-athletes.
For information on construction and areas to avoid while on campus, please visit this link: https://www.jsu.edu/parking/construction-parking/index.html.
Thursday will be the final chance to see the Gamecocks scrimmage before they open fall camp in late July as a member of Conference USA and Football’s Bowl Subdivision. Head coach Rich Rodriguez enters his second season at the helm after leading Jax State to a 9-2 record and the ASUN Conference championship in 2022.
Rodriguez will begin the season with a 171-121-2 career record in 25 seasons as a head coach and ranks ninth among active FBS coaches in career wins. He is off to the second-best start to a career of any coach in Jax State’s history and looks to lead the Gamecocks into football’s highest level of competition this fall.
The Gamecocks will play six home games in a 12-game schedule, including a nationally televised week zero C-USA opener against UTEP on Aug. 26 at Burgess-Snow Field.
Also featured in Jax State’s home schedule are non-conference games against East Tennessee State on Sept. 2 and Eastern Michigan on Sept. 23. They will host Liberty (Oct. 10) and Western Kentucky (Oct. 17) for Tuesday night games on national television and will host Louisiana Tech on Nov. 18, also on national TV.
Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.JSUGamecockSports.com/Tickets. General admission tickets are $75 per seat and are only $60 per seat for Jax State faculty and staff.
Club Level seating is $650 before June 1 and $700 after June 1. Those seats include a chairback seat and access to the climate controlled area, a pregame meal and unlimited fountain drinks and snacks throughout each game.
GSC Hall of Fame
to induct Burgess
Former Jacksonville State football coach Bill Burgess has been selected for induction to the Gulf South Conference Hall of Fame, the league announced on Monday.
Burgess, who coached the Gamecocks for 12 seasons from 1985-96 and built Jax State into one of the top Division II programs in the nation, will be officially celebrated as part of the class of 2023 on Wednesday, May 31 at 5:30 p.m. at the Hilton Pensacola Beach Hotel in Pensacola, Florida. Information regarding tickets will be released prior the event. The ceremony will also be live streamed through GSC’s Facebook Page.
After posting an overall record of 84-49-4 with four conference titles and the 1992 NCAA Division II national championship, Burgess adds another Hall of Fame selection to his resume. He was inducted into the Jacksonville State Athletics Hall of Fame and the Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame in 2003, the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2019 and the NCAA Division II Football Hall of Fame in 2011.
Eight of his 12 seasons at JSU came in the GSC, where he led the Gamecocks to conference titles in 1988, 1989, 1991 and 1992 – all within their final five seasons in the league before moving to Division I. He led the Gamecocks to their first national championship in football in 1992 and also coached the Gamecocks to the national championship game three times.
His overall record included a 79-22-4 record during his years in the GSC, and his teams posted a 42-15-3 conference record in GSC play. He was a three-time GSC Coach of the Year and the 1992 NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year. Under Burgess’ guidance, JSU became the first GSC program in history to win 13 games in a season in 1989.
Burgess coached 64 All-GSC players and nine All-Americans during his GSC tenure at JSU, who honored him in 2021 by naming its football field Burgess-Snow Field, previously Paul Snow Stadium, after him. In 2021, he received the Alabama Football Coaches Association (ALFCA) Lifetime Achievement Award.
A second-team All-State player at Jones Valley High School in Birmingham, Burgess went on to play fullback at Auburn, where he lettered in 1961 and 1962. He took the head coaching job at Woodlawn High School in Birmingham in 1966 at the age of 25 and spent five seasons there before taking the head coaching position at Oxford High School.
He would stay there for 14 seasons before becoming the head coach at Jacksonville State in 1985. He retired after the 1996 season.
