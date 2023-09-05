BOAZ – The community is invited to a media day featuring Snead State Community College’s 2023-24 Lady Parsons Softball Team.
Snead State has planned a day full of softball games, concessions and awards/recognition on Saturday, Sept. 9, beginning at 10 a.m.
“We invite Snead State alumni and the community to come out and meet this year’s team,” said head coach Tracy Grindrod. “But before we introduce this year’s squad, we will celebrate the successes of last season’s team and present a few individual awards.”
The media day begins at 10 a.m. with an exhibition game between the Birmingham Vipers and Alabama Crush. The recognition and awards will be at noon followed by two exhibition games featuring the Lady Parsons.
At 1 p.m., Snead State takes on the Vipers, and at 3 p.m., the Lady Parsons face the Crush.
The media day will take place at Lady Parsons Field on the Boaz campus. The event is free.
