TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 7/7 Alabama men’s basketball team won its third straight game, defeating Ole Miss 84-62 in its Southeastern Conference home opener Tuesday night.
With the win, the Crimson Tide improves to 12-2 overall and 2-0 in SEC play.
Alabama’s 12-2 start to the season is UA’s best since the 2014-15 campaign.
The Crimson Tide’s defense was exceptional throughout the contest, holding the Rebels to just 34.8 percent (24-of-69) from the field and only 8.3 percent (2-of-24) from beyond the arc.
The Crimson Tide had five players in double figures, led by Brandon Miller’s game-high 17 points.
Mark Sears added 16, including nine in the opening half, combining with Jaden Bradley (14), Jahvon Quinerly (11) and Noah Clowney (10) to lead the offensive effort.
After starting out the night 3-of-10 from the field, the Tide quickly got hot, shooting 70 percent (14-of-20) the remainder of the half.
The Crimson Tide plays host to Kentucky on Saturday, Jan. 7. The SEC matchup tips off at noon on ESPN.
