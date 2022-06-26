JACKSONVILLE – Single game tickets for Jacksonville State’s Oct. 15 football game against North Alabama at Toyota Field in Madison are now available to purchase for Gamecock fans.
Jax State fans looking for the unique opportunity to catch the Gamecocks play in the first-ever football game at the home of the Southern League’s Rocket City Trash Pandas can visit https://jsugamecocks.universitytickets.com/ to secure their tickets today. The October meeting serves as a home game for the Lions, however JSU fans will benefit by both travel and venue seating capacity with the neutral site change announced in April.
Tickets are $30 for a reserved seat and ticket purchasers will have their tickets emailed to them from the Trash Pandas’ ticket office.
Toyota Field will have a capacity of approximately 10,000 fans, creating a unique environment that will have everyone on top of the action. The Trash Pandas are known for a fan-experience focused production and the game will continue that tradition with special experiences available throughout the facility.
The contest marks the second time JSU has played the first football game to take place in a baseball stadium in recent years, after meeting Kennesaw State in then-Suntrust Park (now Truist Park), the home of the Atlanta Braves in 2018.
JSU season ticket packages remain on sale through JSUGamecockSports.com or by calling the JSU ticket office at 256-782-8499. Single game tickets for home football games will go on sale August 1.
JSU basketball to play in New Mexico
Jacksonville State will load up and head out west during the Thanksgiving break after being announced as part of the Lobo Classic taking place Nov. 25-27 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
One day after the ASUN Conference released the league’s conference schedule for men, the Gamecocks get a glimpse of the non-conference slate with the Lobo Classic announcement. Joining JSU at host New Mexico will be Northern Colorado and North Dakota State.
The four teams will play a three-game round robin tournament at The Pit. Jax State has never faced the Lobos or NDSU.
