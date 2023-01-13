FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 4/4 Alabama men’s basketball team outscored No. 15/16 Arkansas by 15 points over the final 20 minutes of play to secure an impressive 84-69 road win in front of a sold-out crowd inside Bud Walton Arena Wednesday night.
With the win, the Crimson Tide improves 14-2 on the year and 4-0 in the SEC, marking just the second time since 1987 that UA has won its first four games in league play (2021).
The Crimson Tide shot 53.6 percent (15-of-28) from the field, 70.0 percent (7-of-10) from 3-point range and 82.4 percent (14-of-17) from the free throw line in the second half to secure the team’s fifth straight victory.
Guard Mark Sears led the way as he scored a season-high 26 points, including hitting a perfect 10-of-10 from the charity stripe. Brandon Miller scored all 14 of his points in the second half while Noah Clowney added 15 points and five boards in the win.
After an opening stanza that featured a back-and-forth affair, the two teams went into intermission knotted at 33-33.
With Alabama clinging to a 65-63 lead, three consecutive 3-pointers – one from Clowney and two from Miller – led to an 11-0 run to help UA take a commanding 76-63 lead with 2:38 left to play.
Arkansas (12-4, 1-3) was led by Davonte Davis and Jalen Graham’s 16 points apiece, while Ricky Council IV added 15 in the loss.
“That was a tough road win,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. “Our guys showed they’ve got some toughness, character and some grit. They can handle some runs and still stay in there.
“After we beat Houston at Houston, I think our guys had some confidence that they can win anywhere. I think we snapped a 17-game home winning streak and it has maybe been 30 years since they lost to a ranked team as a ranked team, so there are a lot of things that hadn’t been done in this building for a while and our guys did well.
“They (Arkansas) did a really good job on Brandon Miller for most of the game but he shook loose right at the right time. I think he has grown up a lot. If they are just going to lock on him, then there is more space on the floor for everyone else and we were able to take advantage of that.
“I thought our depth really helped us; both teams got in foul trouble and then I thought we had more. Jahvon Quinerly got his third (foul) in the first half and I thought we had more point guard play with (Mark) Sears and (Jaden) Bradley being able to play a little bit.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our guys and they continue to get better every game. We just got to continue to get better every game and stay in this hunt for the SEC championship.”
• Alabama improved to 5-2 against top-25 foes this season, with three of those ranked wins coming in true road contests (at then-No. 1 Houston, at then-No. 21 Mississippi State).
• The Tide scored 19 of the game’s final 25 points to secure the victory.
• With the win, Alabama snapped Arkansas’ 17-game home winning streak.
• Arkansas finished with two more turnovers in the contest (Arkansas 15, Alabama 13), however, Alabama owned a big 24-7 edge in points off turnovers.
• The Crimson Tide had a 24-4 edge in fastbreak points.
• Clowney caught fire at the beginning of the second half, scoring nine points in the first eight minutes of action.
• Sears (eight points) and Clowney (nine points) combined to score 17 of Alabama’s first 27 points in the second half.
• Thanks to the duo, the Tide earned its first double-digit lead at 62-50 with 9:14 left in the game.
• Charles Bediako and Sears combined to score the final 10 points to secure the win.
Alabama returns home to face LSU on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Coleman Coliseum. The contest will tip off at 3 p.m. and air live on ESPN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.