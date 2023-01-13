FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 4/4 Alabama men’s basketball team outscored No. 15/16 Arkansas by 15 points over the final 20 minutes of play to secure an impressive 84-69 road win in front of a sold-out crowd inside Bud Walton Arena Wednesday night.

With the win, the Crimson Tide improves 14-2 on the year and 4-0 in the SEC, marking just the second time since 1987 that UA has won its first four games in league play (2021).

