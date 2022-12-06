BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Eleven Southeastern Conference football teams learned their postseason bowl destinations on Sunday, including No. 1-ranked Georgia, which will face Ohio State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, a College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday, December 31.
In other New Year’s Six Games, Tennessee will participate in the Capital One Orange Bowl on December 30 against ACC champion Clemson and Alabama will be the SEC’s representative in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on December 31, facing Big 12 champion Kansas State.
On Sunday, the College Football Playoff committee first selected teams for the national semifinal games, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the VRBO Fiesta Bowl. The committee later announced the participants in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, the Rose Bowl Game, Capital One Orange Bowl and Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.
Next, the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl selected LSU from the SEC to play Purdue of the Big Ten.
This marks the ninth year the Conference has assigned league schools to an “SEC Bowl Pool” that includes six postseason games. The SEC Bowl Pool includes the TaxAct Texas Bowl in Houston, the TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville, the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis, the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, the Reliaquest Bowl in Tampa and, for the first time, the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl.
The SEC Bowl Pool participants are determined after conversations with bowl partners and discussions with school personnel in order to create a lineup of compelling bowl games. This process, as approved by the institutions of the SEC, provides an opportunity to create intriguing matchups and varying assignments to help prevent repetitive postseason destinations.
Kentucky will play in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, Mississippi State will play in the Reliaquest Bowl, South Carolina will play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, Ole Miss will play in the TaxAct Texas Bowl, Arkansas will play in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl and Florida will play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl. Following the SEC Bowl Pool, the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa selected Missouri.
• Capital One Orange Bowl (Miami) – Tennessee vs. Clemson – Dec. 30 – 8 pm ET / 7 pm CT – ESPN
• Allstate Sugar Bowl (New Orleans) – Alabama vs. Kansas State – Dec. 31 – Noon pm ET / 11 am CT - ESPN
• Chick-fil-A Bowl (Atlanta) – Georgia vs. Ohio State – Dec. 31 – 8 pm ET / 7 pm CT - ESPN
• SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl (Las Vegas) – Florida vs. Pac-12 – Dec. 17 – 7:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm CT – ABC or 2:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm CT - ESPN
• Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl (Tampa) – Missouri vs. ACC – Dec. 23 – 6:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm CT – ESPN
• AutoZone Liberty Bowl (Memphis) – Arkansas vs. Big 12 – Dec. 28 – 5:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm CT – ESPN
• TaxAct Texas Bowl (Houston) – Ole Miss vs. Big 12 – Dec. 28 – 9 pm ET / 8 pm CT – ESPN
• TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville) – South Carolina vs. ACC/ND – Dec. 30 – 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT – ESPN
• TransPerfect Music City Bowl (Nashville) – Kentucky vs. Big Ten - Dec. 31 – Noon ET / 11 am CT – ABC
• Reliaquest Bowl (Tampa) – Mississippi State vs. Big Ten – Jan. 2 – Noon ET / 11 am CT – ESPN2
• Cheez-It Citrus Bowl (Orlando) – LSU vs. Purdue – Jan. 2 – 1 pm ET / Noon CT – ABC
