BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Eleven Southeastern Conference football teams learned their postseason bowl destinations on Sunday, including No. 1-ranked Georgia, which will face Ohio State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, a College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday, December 31.

In other New Year’s Six Games, Tennessee will participate in the Capital One Orange Bowl on December 30 against ACC champion Clemson and Alabama will be the SEC’s representative in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on December 31, facing Big 12 champion Kansas State.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.