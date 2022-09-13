SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pregame show, “SEC Nation Presented by Regions,” travels to Auburn to preview the Big Ten vs. SEC showdown between Penn State and Auburn. The show will originate from the Wellness Kitchen Green Space from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday on SEC Network.

Laura Rutledge hosts the show, joined by Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Tim Tebow for a weekly breakdown of the SEC football action to come.

