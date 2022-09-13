SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pregame show, “SEC Nation Presented by Regions,” travels to Auburn to preview the Big Ten vs. SEC showdown between Penn State and Auburn. The show will originate from the Wellness Kitchen Green Space from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday on SEC Network.
Laura Rutledge hosts the show, joined by Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Tim Tebow for a weekly breakdown of the SEC football action to come.
Additionally, “Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper” will be live on Saturday morning from 8-9, as Marty Smith and Ryan McGee meet at the intersection of Southern lifestyle and college football to bring viewers the latest headlines, hillbilly and otherwise, across the SEC landscape.
The Wellness Kitchen Green Space will also be home to “The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Johnsonville,” with Finebaum live from 2-6 p.m. on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.