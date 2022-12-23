AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn kicker Anders Carlson earned CSC first team Academic All-America honors for the 2022 season, it was announced Tuesday by the College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA).
Carlson, who also earned first team Academic All-America honors in 2020 and 2021, is the first three-time honoree in Auburn football history in the prestigious program, which recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field or court and in the classroom. He is second in AU career scoring with 410 points.
