BIRMINGHAM — With Auburn fans bringing a taste of the Jungle to Legacy Arena, the ninth-seeded Tigers exploded for 52 points in the second half and held off Iowa 83-75 Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Tigers meet No. 1 seed Houston in the second round Saturday at 6:10 p.m. on TBS.
Johni Broome and Allen Flanigan produced double-doubles to lead six Tigers in double figures. Auburn built a 17-point lead with 10:50 to play before the Hawkeyes closed the gap down the stretch.
“Johni had a tough matchup and he won his matchup, which was really important,” said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, who improved to 7-3 in NCAA Tournament games at Auburn, tying Sonny Smith for most tournament wins in program history. “I’m really happy for Allen, he’s playing his best basketball right now on the big stage.”
Broome led the Tigers with 19 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots. Flanigan added 10 points, 10 rebounds and a team-high four assists.
“We knew they weren’t going to go away,” Broome said. “We relied on each other to box out, rebound and contest shots, and that’s what we did to finish the game.”
Wendell Green Jr. scored 10 points in the final four and a half minutes to hold off the Hawkeyes. He finished with 15 points. Jaylin Williams, Tre Donaldson and K.D. Johnson each added 11 points.
After a low-scoring first half, the Tigers came out firing in the second half, scoring 18 of their first 20 points from behind the 3-point line while building a 12-point lead.
Williams hit a 3-pointer on the opening possession of the half. After the Hawkeyes answered with a 3, Broome hit a 3, then Johnson hit a pair of open 3s in transition, and Donaldson hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Tigers on top 51-39.
Flanigan’s coast-to-coast layup put Auburn ahead 58-41 before the Hawkeyes mounted a swift comeback, pulling within four points with five minutes to play after a 7-0 run.
That’s when Green went to work, scoring twice on drives and going 6-for-6 from the line to close out the victory.
