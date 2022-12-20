BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The No. 4/5 Alabama men’s basketball team fell short in a high-powered offensive matchup with No. 15/15 Gonzaga, falling 100-90 Saturday afternoon in the C.M. Newton Classic inside Legacy Arena.

Alabama (9-2) was led on offense by a monster performance from Brandon Miller. The freshman scored 36 points, include 26 in the second half alone, on 12-of-22 shooting from the field and 6-of-11 from beyond the arc. It marked the most points by any Crimson Tide player since Kira Lewis Jr. put up 37 points at Georgia on Feb. 8, 2020. Fellow freshman Jaden Bradley, in his second career start, added a season-high 18 points in the effort.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.