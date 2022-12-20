BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The No. 4/5 Alabama men’s basketball team fell short in a high-powered offensive matchup with No. 15/15 Gonzaga, falling 100-90 Saturday afternoon in the C.M. Newton Classic inside Legacy Arena.
Alabama (9-2) was led on offense by a monster performance from Brandon Miller. The freshman scored 36 points, include 26 in the second half alone, on 12-of-22 shooting from the field and 6-of-11 from beyond the arc. It marked the most points by any Crimson Tide player since Kira Lewis Jr. put up 37 points at Georgia on Feb. 8, 2020. Fellow freshman Jaden Bradley, in his second career start, added a season-high 18 points in the effort.
The Bulldogs (9-3) made 74.1% of their shots from the field in the second half (20-of-27), and were led by All-American Drew Timme who finished with 29 points and 10 rebounds.
“That was a good college basketball game and I’m happy the fans in Birmingham got to see it,” said Alabama head coach Nate Oats. “Obviously, it didn’t go the way we wanted it to. They’re a quality team, and offensively they’re really good. We could’ve done better on defense today, and we turned it over 21 times. Gonzaga’s been one of the best programs in the country, and they have been for a long time now. I thought our guys battled with them for a lot of the game. Defensively, it’s hard to come up with a good plan against them. They’ve got good guards. (Drew) Timme was great, and we struggled with him. We need to do a better job having different options to guard them. They shot the ball really well.
“There were some bright spots in the game,” Oats continued. “Obviously, Brandon played well, and I think we had some other guys playing well. We’ve got to get everybody back playing better. We’ll get better from this. We play these good games to figure out what we need to get better at, and we have plenty of stuff we need to work on. We’ll get back and work on it, and we’ll have one more test before Christmas and start SEC play after Christmas.”
