AUBURN — It was wet. It was cold. The field was soggy. But none of that mattered in the closing seconds as Alex McPherson drilled a 33-yard field goal to complete the comeback from the offense and end Saturday’s A-Day game in a 24-24 tie.
The winning team was to be rewarded with steaks for dinner. With the tie, everybody won.
“Everybody can get steaks,” Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze said. “I told them, ‘Our first trip into Jordan-Hare, and both sides are undefeated.’ I like the way it ended.
“It really was good to see (McPherson) kick that thing through under those conditions. It was really, really soggy and wet and the snap was really slow. It was good that we got some of that experience.”
Freeze and the coaching staff had planned to throw it around a little more Saturday, but the weather conditions altered that plan. Instead, it was the running game that shined with top backs Jarquez Hunter, Damari Alston and Brian Battie all breaking off runs of 10 yards or more and finishing with more than 4 yards per carry.
“All the running backs had a pretty good run and at least one explosive run today,” Hunter said. “Anybody can go in there and contribute. I think Coach (Carnell) Williams can put anybody in and know we can do the job. It was great to see everybody just go out there and compete.”
Former walk-on Sean Jackson led all rushers with 77 yards on 13 carries.
The Lionel James Offensive MVP, as voted on by the media, was given to quarterback Robby Ashford who rushed for 38 yards and a touchdown on six carries.
Ashford completed the longest pass of the day with a strike to Tar’Varish Dawson for 39 yards. It was one of only five passes completed by the quarterbacks in the rain Saturday.
“I think Robby got better,” Freeze said. “He’s really been fun to coach. I think he’s trying to change some of the things that may have caused me concern about him being the quarterback leader.
“Whether it be body language or ball security or just your demeanor in general — the way you talk, the way you talk to your teammates. I don’t know that anybody has really challenged him like I did this spring with that.”
Holden Geriner and T.J. Finley also saw plenty of reps Saturday and throughout spring practice as they compete with Ashford for the starting quarterback job.
“I feel better than I did 15 practices ago (about the QB position),” added Freeze. “I think from this point now until the end of fall camp, there’s so much that needs to happen for somebody to solidify being ‘the guy.’ I think all have improved.”
Defensively, linebacker Jake Levant led the way with six tackles and a sack.
Eugene Asante had five tackles, including a tackle for loss, while cornerback D.J. James added four tackles and was voted the Mark Dorminey Defensive MVP. James and fellow cornerback Kayin Lee capped off the spring with strong performances at A-Day.
McPherson, the Lewis Colbert Specialist MVP, missed his first field goal from 49 yards out but responded with makes from 39 and 33 yards out.
“I thought it was a solid day,” Freeze said. “There were some good things and some not so good things.
“Overall, I think our first spring and the 15 days that our kids gave us, there was some great energy and effort. We took the right step toward building some foundational things that we’re going to have to lean on to compete next year in this league.
“Thanks to our fans and the band and everyone that weathered the conditions to come out and support our players today. We appreciate that very much.”
Auburn kicks off the Freeze era and its 2023 season by hosting UMass on Sept. 2.
