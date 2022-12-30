Alabama wins SEC opener

Alabama forward Nick Pringle (23) dunks the basketball against Mississippi State at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

 UA Athletics

STARKVILLE, Miss. – The No. 8/9 Alabama men’s basketball team picked up its fourth win over a Top 25 opponent, Wednesday night in Starkville, Miss., defeating No. 21/20 Mississippi State 78-67 to kick off the Southeastern Conference schedule.

The Tide (11-2) had four players score in double-figures, led by Mark Sears scoring a game-high 20 points. Brandon Miller recorded his second straight double-double and third of the season, scoring 19 points to go along with 11 rebounds against the Bulldogs (11-2).

