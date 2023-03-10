BOAZ — The Snead State Community College softball team opened ACCC play with a series win over Bevill State last weekend.

On Saturday, March 4, the Lady Parsons split a doubleheader with the Bears. In game one, Snead State whipped Bevill State 9-1 in five innings. Reagan Cornelius earned the win after pitching a complete game no-hitter and recording five strikeouts.

