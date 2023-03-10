BOAZ — The Snead State Community College softball team opened ACCC play with a series win over Bevill State last weekend.
On Saturday, March 4, the Lady Parsons split a doubleheader with the Bears. In game one, Snead State whipped Bevill State 9-1 in five innings. Reagan Cornelius earned the win after pitching a complete game no-hitter and recording five strikeouts.
At the plate, Brittany Slaten led the way. She finished the game 2-for-3 including two hits, three runs (one home run) and three RBIs. Kaitlin Barber went 2-for-3, racking up three RBIs.
In game two, Bevill State got the best of the Lady Parsons 13-9.
On Sunday, Snead State returned home for the final two games of the series and pummeled the Bears 11-3 and 18-6, both in just five innings.
In game one, Slaten pitched a complete game, finishing with three strikeouts and allowing three earned runs.
Four Lady Parsons recorded home runs during the game, including Slaten, Adelyn Ellis, Zoe Payne and Riley Sharp, who launched two homers. The team combined for 12 hits and 10 RBIs.
In game two, a 12-run second inning powered the Lady Parsons past Bevill State.
As a team, Snead State combined for a total of 16 RBIs on 22 hits. No batters were struck out.
Barber finished 3-for-3 at the plate, recording two runs and four RBIs. Riley Bartlett, Kayden Radcliff, Ellis and Janiah Anderson each went 3-for-4, combining for seven RBIs. Slaten racked up four RBIs on two hits.
With the series win, Snead State (15-15) officially starts 3-1 in conference play.
The Lady Parsons have hit their stride, winning eight of their last 12 games, including victories over Holmes, Mississippi Gulf Coast, Cleveland State, McLennan, Wabash Valley College and Bevill State.
“Preseason softball has had some challenges,” Snead State head softball coach Tracy Grindrod said. “However, our pitching staff has come together and started to be consistent in the circle, working to give the defense a chance to get outs.”
Cornelius is ranked third in the ACCC with 53 total strikeouts.
Riding an 11-game hitting streak, Slaten leads the team with a .450 batting average. She’s also ranked fourth in the ACCC with 25 RBIs.
Bartlett, who is batting .400, is riding a 13-game hitting streak.
Through 30 games, the team has a total of 20 home runs and 140 RBIs so far this season.
The Lady Parsons jump back into ACCC action with a series against Central Alabama on Thursday, March 16, on the road, and then back home Saturday, March 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.