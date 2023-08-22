College football is predictably unpredictable.
Every year is the same: there are always one or two teams that are ranked highly in the preseason polls but prove to be a bust (laughing at you, 2022 Texas A&M), and there are always one or two teams that seem to come out of nowhere to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff (tip of the hat to 2022 TCU).
This season, I expect the same to happen. But there’s no way of knowing which teams it will be in 2023.
Again, predictably unpredictable.
However, I have a hunch that one team to come in under the radar will be … (drum roll) … the Auburn Tigers.
At SEC Media Days, Auburn was picked to follow up a 5-7 (2-6 SEC) 2022 campaign with another down year under new head coach Hugh Freeze and finish sixth place in the SEC West.
However, I believe Freeze recently tipped his cards a bit and showed why we maybe shouldn’t overlook the Tigers in 2023.
While on the road Friday morning, I tuned into a Huntsville-based sports radio station. The hosts at the time had an Auburn insider on the phone to discuss Thursday afternoon’s practice session, and I was quickly intrigued by what he had to say.
First of all, the insider said reporters were allowed to stay longer than usual. For nearly all other Auburn practices, Freeze normally bids the media farewell after about 30 minutes. But on Thursday, after a half-hour, the insider said Freeze walked over to the group of reporters and struck a deal with them. All of the reporters present had to shut off the cameras and phones — no videos — and in return, they could stick around for about 90 minutes.
Now, why would Freeze do that? What was the purpose — especially after just naming his starting quarterback?
I believe he’s excited to show off the talent he’s working with. Since that extended practice viewing, the Tigers also conducted their second fall camp scrimmage on Saturday morning.
Here are a few notes shared by Auburn insiders from each session that I found notable:
• Despite losing the battle for QB1, Ashford has looked impressive and much improved from last year. He also remains very engaged, likely silencing any speculation of transferring. He also has packages catered to his dual threat ability.
• Junior TE Rivaldo Fairweather, the 6’4” target who transferred in from FIU, could be a monster in the making.
Reports from camp say he has looked awesome, shown great hands by making big-time catches. He should play an integral role in the offensive gameplan, which could make for a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.
• Shane “Hollywood” Hooks is rising as a top wide receiver option for starting quarterback Payton Thorne.
During the scrimmage, he hauled in six catches, including a one-handed TD grab that has been circulating social media and is worthy of a SportsCenter Top-10 spot on ESPN.
• Freeze has praised the offense’s ability to exercise ball control and limit turnovers.
• Cornerbacks Nehemiah Pritchett and D.J. James are playing at a high level after Freeze had to be a “jerk” and call them out — or “call them up” as he prefers it — last week.
• On offense, lots of running backs are getting touches and playing really well, Freeze said.
Don’t be surprised if we see Auburn Football back in contention for an SEC title and a playoff spot in Year One of the Freeze era.
Didn’t the Tigers win the SEC and make the BCS National Championship game in Gus Malzahn’s first season as Auburn’s head coach 10 years ago? Alabama fans may need only a second to recall.
Confidence is building down on the Plains. Talent is evident.
Look out, y’all. Auburn might be coming.
