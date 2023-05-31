AUBURN — Hosting a second consecutive NCAA Tournament regional for the first time in program history, Auburn learned Monday that the Tigers will welcome Southern Miss, Samford and Penn to the Plains this weekend.
“A big, big deal,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “A credit to our assistant coaches, all of our staff and these amazing players of breeding some consistency in the program. Last year was pretty special here. To be able to do it again, I’m looking forward to it.”
The regional appearance is the Tigers’ 24th all-time, including the fifth under Thompson in the past six postseasons. Auburn is 51-33 in regional play, including 11-2 under the eighth-year head coach.
Auburn earned the No. 13 national seed. The Auburn regional is paired with the Clemson Regional, which features No. 4 national seed Clemson, Lipscomb, Charlotte and Tennessee. The regional winners will advance to next week’s super regional.
The top-seed in the regional, Auburn (34-21-1, 17-13) will take on No. 4 seed Penn (32-14) Friday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+. Also included in the field are No. 2 seed Southern Miss (41-17) and No. 3 seed Samford (36-23), which will play Friday at 1 p.m. on ESPN+.
“Three proud schools that are playing great which you’ll find at this point in the season,” Thompson said of the Tigers’ regional opponents. “We’re excited to host them in Auburn.”
Auburn is one of two SEC institutions – and only five in the NCAA – to host in back-to-back seasons, along with Florida, Miami (Florida), Oklahoma State and Stanford.
“It’s a big step for this program,” said Kason Howell, a fifth-year outfielder and team captain. “It’s a milestone that this program has reached, and we couldn’t be more excited. This is the goal, to host regionals and for the road to Omaha to go through Auburn, Alabama, as many years as it can.”
“It’s an honor and a privilege to be able to do this,” said SEC All-Freshman team member Ike Irish. “I think it’s going to be awesome. I think our fans are going to show out and it’s going to be so much fun. Hopefully we can enjoy the moment.”
TIGER NOTES
Auburn has won nine straight regional contests under Butch Thompson, outscoring opponents 117-43 during the span … the team’s win vs. Missouri to start the SEC Tournament was its ninth straight win vs. a SEC opponent, tied for the third longest SEC winning streak in program history and the longest since also winning nine straight SEC games in 1995 … Bryson Ware set the single-season home run record with his 24th home run of the season vs. Alabama last Thursday … Ware’s 24 home runs are tied eighth most in the country … Kason Howell is the NCAA career active leader and is tied with Todd Faulkner for the program record with 71 career doubles … Howell is also tied with Jay Waggoner for the program record in games played (246) … Ike Irish set a freshman program record with his 24th double of the season vs. Alabama last Thursday … Irish’s 24 doubles are tied for the sixth most in program history and the most by an Auburn player since 2005.
