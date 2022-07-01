TUSCALOOSA — Three Alabama football players were named to the 2022 Walter Camp Preseason All-America Team, the Walter Camp Football Foundation announced on Monday.
Will Anderson Jr. (linebacker) and Eli Ricks (defensive back) earned first-team honors on defense with Bryce Young (quarterback) getting first-team recognition on the offensive side. The three student-athletes are part of 50 total named to the Walter Camp Preseason All-America Team, which is comprised of 25 players apiece on the first and second teams.
Will Anderson Jr.
• One of the top defenders in all of college football who enters his junior season in 2022
• Selected as a unanimous first team All-American and the SEC Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore
• Led the country in tackles for loss with 34.5 (-148 yards) and sacks at 17.5 (-108 yards) in 2021
• Accumulated 102 total tackles to rank second on UA while adding a team-high nine quarterback pressures a season ago
Eli Ricks
• Comes to Tuscaloosa after spending the previous two seasons at LSU
• Played in 14 games during his time in Baton Rouge, earning third team and freshman All-America honors in 2020
• Was also tabbed to the All-SEC Second Team and the Freshman All-SEC Team in his first season of action with the Tigers
Bryce Young
• Returns for his second season as the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback after a record-setting sophomore campaign
• Set the Alabama single-season marks for passing yards (4,872) and touchdowns (47) on the way to winning the Heisman Trophy last season
• A consensus first team All-American in 2021 who was also named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year
• Finished 366-of-547 with 4,872 yards and 47 passing touchdowns across his 15 starts in 2021
• The Walter Camp Foundation is one of five outlets used to determine consensus All-American status, along with the Associated Press, the Football Writers Association of America, the American Football Coaches Association and The Sporting News.
