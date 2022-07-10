TUSCALOOSA — Alabama quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young was named the 2021-22 Roy F. Kramer SEC Male Athlete of the Year by a vote of the league’s athletics directors, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Wednesday.
Young was joined by South Carolina basketball player Aliyah Boston as the Roy F. Kramer SEC Female Athlete of the Year.
“Bryce and Aliyah are the remarkable examples of what it means for a young person to fully participate as a student and as an athlete in the Southeastern Conference,” said Sankey.
“Both Aliyah and Bryce were honored with their sport’s national player of the year award as they each held themselves to the highest standards of competitive excellence. We are proud of both and grateful for their outstanding representation of the Southeastern Conference and of the accomplishments they have achieved as members of their university communities.”
Young, a native of Pasadena, California, was named the fourth Heisman Trophy winner in the history of the University of Alabama while earning consensus All-America honors. The sophomore turned in a record-setting season as the Crimson Tide’s first-year starting quarterback, setting single-season marks for passing yards (4,872) and touchdowns (47).
Young was also recognized as college football’s Player of the Year by the Associated Press and The Sporting News. He captured the Maxwell Award, which is presented to college football’s top player, and claimed the Davey O’Brien and Manning awards, both going annually to the nation’s top quarterback.
Young marks the 13th Alabama athlete to be recognized since the award’s creation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.