AUBURN — The 2023 Auburn football season will introduce several new affiliates as well as the addition of two familiar faces in new roles with the Auburn Sports Network broadcasting team. Highlighting the new affiliates this season is the addition of WINGS 94.3 as Auburn-Opelika’s official flagship station.
A total of 52 stations in five states in the Southeast will carry Auburn Tigers football, including the Atlanta market for the first time in over a decade. The affiliates list also includes the renewal of stations in major markets of Birmingham, Huntsville, Montgomery, Mobile and Columbus, Georgia.
Fans can also hear Auburn football broadcasts on WTWX-FM 95.9 of Guntersville and nationwide and globally via the Auburn Tigers gameday app, SiriusXM Satellite Radio and online at www.AuburnTigers.com.
The popular and entertaining “In the Booth” camera on Auburn Tigers YouTube channel provides a unique and inside look of the broadcast each Saturday. Auburn Sports Network game day coverage begins three hours prior to kickoff.
Tiger Talk, Auburn’s popular weekly radio show, returns on Thursday nights at 6 o’clock starting on Aug. 24. The show will be held live in person at Baumhower’s Victory Grille in Auburn for all shows during home football game weeks.
Jason Campbell, the 2004 Southeastern Conference Player of the Year, will assume analyst duties alongside the Voice of the Tigers Andy Burcham this season, as Stan White stepped aside after 22 years in the booth.
Will Herring, also a member of Auburn’s undefeated season and SEC champion team in 2004, will share sideline reporter duties with Ronnie Brown.
Paul Ellen returns to anchor the tailgate show, halftime report and postgame show, while Brad Law continues in his role as pregame and postgame locker room host.
The Auburn Sports Network is a division of Playfly Sports Properties, the exclusive multimedia rightsholder and marketer for Auburn University Athletics. Auburn Sports Properties connects brands with the Auburn family through broadcasts, in-venue visibility, event sponsorships, digital platforms, promotional rights and experiential opportunities.
AU partners with SeatGeek
SeatGeek will be the new official ticket marketplace of Auburn University Athletics beginning with the 2023-24 academic year.
SeatGeek is a growing leader in the ticket industry with technological advances and a fan-first attitude, assisting fans unable to attend games with selling their tickets. All tickets listed on SeatGeek are fully verified and delivered seamlessly.
This new partnership, being introduced in coordination with Paciolan at schools across the country, replaces prior secondary market partnerships and will now be the sole fully integrated, secondary-market partner for Auburn Athletics.
Auburn Athletics can only verify secondary market tickets and assist fans with any ticket issues on gamedays with secondary-market tickets which are purchased from SeatGeek.
If fans choose to purchase or sell from other secondary ticket sites, including StubHub, Auburn could be unable to assist with issues on gameday. Instead, sellers or buyers should contact the secondary marketplace from which they sold or ordered their tickets.
Fraudulent tickets are often seen on gamedays, and Auburn can only assist if official tickets are purchased through the Auburn ticket office or SeatGeek.
Auburn football season ticket holders and single-game ticket holders will have full access to this feature in early August when season and single-game tickets are placed into your Auburn Tigers online account.
