TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama soccer program is heading to the 2022 College Cup! The top-seeded Crimson Tide was able to fend off the No. 2 seed Duke Blue Devils in a 3-2 overtime victory Friday night in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinal match at the Alabama Soccer Stadium.

Alabama (23-2-1) won its 20th straight home game in what was arguably one of the more exciting contests over the stretch. The Tide’s Reyna Reyes scored what would end up being the game-winner just under eight minutes into the first overtime as Alabama was able to keep the Blue Devils (15-5-3) off the scoreboard for the remainder of overtime to result in the victory.

