AUBURN, Ala. – First-year head coach Hugh Freeze will try to do something this week that no other Auburn Tigers football coach has ever accomplished: win in the state of California.
Since the program’s inception, the Tigers are 0-3 in games played in California, with losses at Santa Clara in 1936, at USC in 2002, and against Florida State at the Rose Bowl for the 2013 national championship.
Fresh off a 59-14 win over UMass in Week One, Auburn travels across the country to take on the California Golden Bears (1-0). The matchup is the first ever meeting between the two schools.
“We’re 1-0, but it’s in the trash and over with,” Freeze said during a press conference Monday.
“That’s kind of the way you approach this profession. Our fans are incredible, our student section is incredible, our band, cheerleaders, everybody. Tiger Walk was awesome. Being with family was great. But that one is over. We’re 1-0 and now we have a tough test on the road.
“Certainly, there’s a lot more that we can improve on as we look forward to Cal. Cal is talented. (Head coach Justin) Wilcox is a great defensive mind. They’re very sound on that side. Not flashy, but sound. He does a really nice job there.”
Auburn could certainly have their hands full against Cal.
In a 58-21 rout of North Texas, the Cal Bears racked up 669 yards of total offense (the most for the program in eight seasons), including 322 yards passing and 347 yards rushing.
Meanwhile, the defense held North Texas to 225 total yards of offense, including 184 yards through the air and just 41 yards on the ground. In addition, Cal forced four turnovers (three interceptions and a fumble recovery).
On the other side, Auburn outgained UMass 492-301, including 289 rushing yards. The Tigers averaged 6.6 yards per rush attempt, and backup quarterback Robby Ashford scored 3 TDs.
Through the air, the Tigers’ starting quarterback Payton Thorne finished 10-for-17 with 147 yards and a touchdown.
Auburn had no turnovers, but the defense forced a pair of UMass turnovers.
Kickoff between Auburn and the Golden Bears is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9 at 9:30 p.m. inside California Memorial Stadium.
This equals the latest kickoff time in program history – the Tigers’ matchup against Arizona in 1976 was a 9:30 p.m. kickoff. The contest will be televised on ESPN.
Auburn is currently a 6.5-point favorite, according to oddsmakers, but the ESPN Analytics Matchup Predictor slightly favors California (55%).
Auburn Football Everyday debuts
Auburn Football Everyday, a behind-the-scenes, 30-minute television show documenting the Tigers’ program under first-year head coach Hugh Freeze made its debut Thursday on Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast.
The show’s new format, replacing the previous Auburn Football Review show, will give Auburn fans a unique and exciting perspective of the program with access like never before. Every major market in the state of Alabama will air Auburn Football Everyday each week and the show will also be available on AuburnTigers.com.
Interested in even more all-access content? Taking flight this fall, WarEagle+ is a new streaming video and content platform for Auburn Athletics, offering fans an insider’s look into the student-athletes and coaches on The Plains.
Content on the new platform will include behind-the-scenes access, captivating interviews, never-before-seen archival material and historical documentary films, as well as news and information - including an all-new show, “The Flight,” which will give you an all-access look into each week of the 2023 football season.
Learn more and register today at WarEaglePlus.com.
Auburn Football Everyday airs at 12:35 a.m. Saturday on WAAY in Huntsville. In Birmingham, it airs Saturday at noon on WABM.
Regionally, it airs on Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Southeast at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.
