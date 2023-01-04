JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Season tickets for the 2023 Jacksonville State baseball season are on sale now.
The Gamecocks are slated to play 30 games this spring on Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium, beginning with the home opener on Feb. 24 against Southern Illinois.
Reserved premium chairback seating behind the plate and along the third base line are available for $225.
General admission season ticket packages are priced at $100. The general admission season tickets are standing room-only along the concourse behind the reserved seats. You can also bring a chair or stand on the grass berm and in the outfield.
Season ticket packages for JSU’s faculty and staff are available for $150 in the reserved sections, while general admission is $75. JSU employees are limited to two season tickets.
Another option for Gamecock fans will be the hospitality area at Jim Case Stadium. Tickets in the climate-controlled hospitality room are on sale for $350. Fans will have access to a unique view of the field along with being served popcorn and sodas.
To reserve your spot for the 2023 season at Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium, visit JSUGamecockSports.com. For more information on ticket options contact the JSU Ticket Office at 256-789-8499.
