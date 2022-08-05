Little is UNA senior

Former West End star Andre Little is a redshirt senior for the North Alabama football team entering the 2022 season. He has 73 career receptions for 998 yards and four touchdowns. The Lions launch their season Sept. 1 at Indiana State.

 Photo courtesy UNA Athletics

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The University of North Alabama has been notified by the NCAA Division I Board of Directors that it has successfully completed all reclassification requirements and has been elected to active Division I status effective with the 2022-23 academic year.

The board’s action concludes North Alabama’s four-year reclassification period from NCAA Division II to NCAA Division I and officially grants the university access to Division I membership benefits, including full NCAA postseason eligibility beginning this fall.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.