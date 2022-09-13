BIRMINGHAM — Alabama placekicker Will Reichard was selected as the Southeastern Conference’s Special Teams Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. The conference honor is Reichard’s second of his career and the Crimson Tide’s second this season.
Reichard helped the Tide leave Austin with a 20-19 win over Texas thanks to his 33-yard field goal with 10 seconds left in the game. He added another field goal from 52 yards away to match his career-long.
